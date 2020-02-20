Little Peeps, a realistic miniature ‘pop-up town’ for children to learn through play, will be set up in the parish hall of Christ Resurrected (Kristu Rxoxt) church, Pembroke, from tomorrow to February 29.

It features play booths that are scaled-down versions of places found in a typical town, such as a supermarket, a vet care animal clinic, a medical centre, a police station, a café and diner, a theatre, a construction site, a picnic area and a ring road.

A ‘Little Learners’ room will also offer educational and multisensory toys, while an additional soft play area is available for infants.

The pop-up town is ideal for children aged from 18 months to seven years, who must be accompanied by an adult. There will also be a small café next to the pop-up town.

To book a ticket for a 90-minute play session at Little Peeps at Kristu Rxoxt parish hall in Pembroke, visit www.showshappening.com. The sessions are being held daily between tomorrow and February 29 from 9 to 10.30am, 11am to 12.30pm, 1 to 2.30pm, 3 to 4.30pm and 5 to 6.30pm.