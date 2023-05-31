The minimum age one needs to be in order to apply for licences to carry out demolition, excavation or building works will be raised from 18 to 21 in view of the experience needed to operate certain heavy machinery, Planning Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said on Wednesday.

He explained that in terms of plans to introduce licensing requirements for contractors, the minimum age that was originally proposed last March was 18, but that is being raised following suggestions made in a six-week consultation period.

The legal notice introducing the licensing requirement for contractors is now being finalised and will be published once there is clearance from the European Commission, in line with a European directive.

The minister stressed that licencing will improve the quality of the construction sector and lead to better law enforcement.

A spate of construction deaths over the past years has fuelled demands for reforms to the sector. Promises about introducing a licencing scheme date back to 2019.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said that applicants will need to be covered by insurance coverage for both third parties and their employees. More discussions will, however, have to be held with insurance companies about employers’ liability.

He said the new regime will include a reform of the traditional permit for masons, with the new licence passing on to the Building and Construction Authority. The licence for contractors will be different as it will differentiate between those who already have the skills and those who do not.

Building and Construction Industry chairperson Jesmond Muscat explained that following the consultation period, the definition of minor works has now been amended to cover the use of handheld tools rather than heavy machinery. This work can only be carried out by those licenced in construction.

He explained that licence applications will be processed by a committee composed of five people who will be answerable to the Building and Construction Authority.

Applicants must demonstrate experience in their relevant lines of work and have “adequate knowledge” of health and safety rules.

Those seeking a demolition and excavation licence will need to have three years of experience in the field, confirmed by two architects. Those who have an MQF Level 4 qualification in the sector only require two years of experience.

Those seeking a building licence must be licenced as masons. Companies applying for a licence must employ a licenced mason and have at least three years of experience.

Muscat said that applicants must present their criminal record with their application, adding that the committee may ask for more information and documents including the person’s financial status and company accounts if required. It may also request references from architects.

With regard to timelines, Muscat said the plan is to have everyone licenced by January 2025. These will be included in a register for all licence holders.

Licence fees have been tweaked from the original €200 to €100 or just €50 if a contractor does not employ any people. However, contractors who employ more than 10 people will have to pay €200 for their licences.

The minister stressed that the new regime cannot be imposed on the sector overnight so there will be a transition period.