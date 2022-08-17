The Nationalist Party asked on Wednesday how part of Palazzo Vilhena, a palace just inside Mdina, has started being used as a restaurant.

Julia Zahra, the party spokesperson for culture, in a statement asked Culture Minister Owen Bonnici to explain how the historic palace, that falls within the remit of Heritage Malta, had been handed to a private operator for the operation of a restaurant. The deal, she said, had been done quetly without anyone knowing.

It meant, she said, that Heritage Malta was using the national heritage for commercial purposes, and it was doing so without any transparency.

Zahra said the minister also needed to explain the lack of curators at Heritage Malta.

It was a concern, she said, that while the role of curators was to preserve historic sites, the government was only intent on making money.