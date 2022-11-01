The transport minister on Tuesday avoided direct replies to questions in parliament about the driving tests scandal as new details emerged in court testimony.

Earlier in the day, a driving test examiner recounted in court how his boss would occasionally tell him to “take care” of particular candidates flagged by “some ministry or Castille.”

The minister, Aaron Farrugia, was asked by Nationalist MP Mark Anthony Sammut whether he had verified who had issued such orders from Castille or among his Cabinet colleagues. He was also asked to explain what measures he had taken for the scandal not to be repeated.

The minister replied that he had already replied to questions by the media.

Asked to explain in parliament, he said he was denying the allegations made in the question.

He said three Transport Malta officials were suspended from their jobs and the government would take actions as required once court proceedings were concluded.