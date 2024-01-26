The Education Ministry has brushed aside complaints by Iklin residents about unbearable noise from a local school making their lives miserable.

Residents have pleaded with authorities to lower the volume of loudspeakers at Maria Regina School, saying the "sheer screeching voice" that makes announcements runs from 8am into the afternoon.

But Education Minister Clifton Grima sees no reason to act.

“This school is doing nothing different from other schools in Malta and Gozo,” he said.

About 50 Iklin have signed a petition to stop the music and announcements. The petition was sent to Education authorities, the school itself, Iklin and Naxxar local councils, the police and the Environment and Resources Authority.

The loud noise Iklin residents face daily. Video: Sent to Times of Malta

Grima was replying to a parliamentary question asked by PN MP Julie Zahra on Monday.

In the petition, the residents wrote:

“Despite our complaints, the school management has preferred to ignore them. To add insult to injury, the volume has increased over the past months.”

When Times of Malta previously contacted the school, its head said questions had to be sent through the education ministry.

Questions sent to the education ministry last November remained unanswered.