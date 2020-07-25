The Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Carmelo Abela, has called for national policies on remote working in both the public and private sectors .

Speaking during a webinar organised by Grant Thornton on the challenge of sustainable development, the minister said that rather than having the employee ask to work from home, the choice should depend on the employer.

One of the lessons learnt from COVID-19, the minister said, was that work from home did not reduce productivity, reduced road congestion and lowered fuel emissions.



The minister also spoke on sustainable development, saying Malta is one of a few countries that has a specific model of governance for sustainable development in place. This is supported by the Sustainable Development Act.