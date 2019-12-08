Education Minister Evarist Bartolo on Sunday likened the situation in the country to a ship that was not being steered but was being carried uncontrollably by the waves and currents.

In his daily Facebook post, he expressed concern at the damage the country was suffering because of the current unstable situation.

He said investors were cancelling planned visiting and others were waiting to take the decisions they were due to take.

He noted that in the past seven years the size of the economy had been doubled with a lot of employment opportunities being created. As a result, much more could be spent on health, education and social services to improve the people’s lives.

But there was a limit to how long the country could continue in its present situation.

Everyone suffered, especially the weakest and voiceless in society, those for whom the Labour Party had been created nearly 100 years ago.

The Education Minister has been regularly taking to Facebook to share his views amid the fallout from the investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.