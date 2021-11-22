The minister for social justice and solidarity, Michael Falzon, has condemned the actions of people who urged a man in crisis to jump from the Valletta bastions on Friday.

“When a person has reached a state of mind where they consider ending their life, we need to help them, be there for them and definitely not treat them that way,” he told Times of Malta.

“I condemn these actions from beginning to end.”

Did society suffer from lack of compassion?

“While I believe Maltese are compassionate, helpful and genuine, some events make us feel ashamed,” he replied.

“If I knew the root [of the problem linked to a lack of compassion] I would solve it tomorrow.

“I believe we need to be there for everyone, especially those who are vulnerable.”