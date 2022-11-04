Planning minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi on Friday dismissed claims by a PN MP that his father was on a planning-related board till only “a few weeks ago”.

The claim, according to Zrinzo Azzopardi, was "a work of fiction".

On Wednesday, PN MP Julie Zahra claimed that the minister's father, Joseph Zrinzo, had served on the Heritage Advisory Committee, until "a few weeks ago" and was the "go-to guy" for several architects wanting to influence the recommendations by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici later explained that while he had appointed his old friend Zrinzo to the HAC in 2020, once his son was appointed planning minister in March he had transferred Zrinzo to the European Films Board.

Planning minister Zrinzo Azzopardi rubbished claims Video: Chris Sant Fournier

On Friday Zrinzo Azzopardi told Times of Malta that Zahra's claim was untrue.

“Someone fed her [Zahra] a work of fiction and she went ahead and repeated it in parliament,” he said.

The HAC is tasked with advising the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, which, in turn, gives recommendations on planning applications based on cultural value.

A government notice dated July 6, which lists the members appointed to the HAC on June 13, does not include Joseph Zrinzo.

Zrinzo was instead appointed to the European Film Awards Committee on June 13 of this year.