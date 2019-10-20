To mark World Tourism Day, the Gozo Tourism Association, together with Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana visited several tourism establishments in Gozo. Dr Caruana, accompanied by GTA vice chairman Mario Loporto and CEO Joe Muscat visit the Amchara Health Retreat in Għarb and the Boutique Hotel Casa Gemelli in Victoria. At Amchara they were greeted by retreat manager Naomi Brazier, while at Casa Gemelli the delegation was shown around by Anna Azzopardi and her nephew Chris Theuma. This year’s theme was ‘Tourism and jobs – A better future for all’.
