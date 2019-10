To mark World Tourism Day, the Gozo Tourism Association, together with Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana visited several tourism establishments in Gozo. Dr Caruana, accompanied by GTA vice chairman Mario Loporto and CEO Joe Muscat visit the Amchara Health Retreat in Għarb and the Boutique Hotel Casa Gemelli in Victoria. At Amchara they were greeted by retreat manager Naomi Brazier, while at Casa Gemelli the delegation was shown around by Anna Azzopardi and her nephew Chris Theuma. This year’s theme was ‘Tourism and jobs – A better future for all’.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.