The fact that a prosecuting lawyer at the Attorney General's Office was now working in the defence team of the Degiorgio brothers showed that the justice minister had not acted on recommendations by an inquiry he appointed three years ago to prevent such an occurrence, the PN said on Monday.

Shadow Minister Karol Aquilina recalled in a statement that in June 2020 a board of inquiry appointed by minister Jonathan Attard had headed by retired chief justice Joseph Azzopardi recommended that lawyers leaving the AG's office should not represent persons or companies which the AG's office would have started proceedings against.

The inquiry was opened after lawyer Charles Merceica moved from the Attorney General's office to the defence team of Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

But last week another former AG lawyer, George Camilleri, filed a judicial protest on behalf of the Degiorgio brothers against the prisons CEO. The brothers are serving time after admitting their role in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and have other pending cases.

The Nationalist Party asked what action Justice Minister Jonathan Attard had taken since he received the inquiry report.

What action had been taken by Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg to avoid cases such as this?

What changes had been made in the code of ethics of lawyers after the inquiry?

Who would shoulder political responsibility in the latest case?

Aquilina said the justice minister and the attorney general should no longer abdicate their responsibilities because the message they were getting across through their actions was that people who had the money could freely buy the services of lawyers who until recently would have been leading proceedings against them.