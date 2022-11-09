Minister for Active Ageing Jo Etienne Abela will be carrying out a number of medical operations within the public health sector without remuneration, the government announced on Wednesday.

The PL MP is a consultant surgeon specialising in upper gastrointestinal and pancreatic operations.

In a statement, the Cabinet of Ministers said it was authorising Abela to carry out the interventions as his expertise was required for a number of serious health conditions.

The Public Health Service also deemed Abela's sharing of knowledge with medical students important to ensure continuous access to these services in Malta.

Cabinet said it had evaluated the proposal in line with article 7.2 of the Code of Ethics for Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries, and agreed that Abela's contribution was needed in the national interest.

Abela has been authorised to carry out operations for a limited number of hours determined by medical exigencies. He will not have his own patients but will be assisting fellow consultants.