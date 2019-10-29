Environment Minister José Herrera has turned to social media to help locate his missing cat.
The Herrera household’s pet cat Garfield went missing over a week ago in Lija and has yet to be found.
On Tuesday, the minister asked the 18,487 people who follow his official Facebook page for help.
“Over a week ago, our 9 year old cat went missing in the vicinity of Annibale Preca Street in Lija,” he wrote.
“If anyone has seen our cat please contact us on 99436308. A reward will be given.”
The phone number provided is not that of the minister.