Environment Minister José Herrera has turned to social media to help locate his missing cat.

The Herrera household’s pet cat Garfield went missing over a week ago in Lija and has yet to be found.

On Tuesday, the minister asked the 18,487 people who follow his official Facebook page for help.

“Over a week ago, our 9 year old cat went missing in the vicinity of Annibale Preca Street in Lija,” he wrote.

“If anyone has seen our cat please contact us on 99436308. A reward will be given.”

The phone number provided is not that of the minister.