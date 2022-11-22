Inclusion and Wellbeing Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli opened up about her own domestic violence ordeal in the wake of the shocking murder of Bernice Cassar on Tuesday.

Speaking in parliament, Farrugia Portelli told MPs that she felt compelled to speak up about her own experience.

"I wasn't planning to speak about this today, but as a woman who went through this horrible experience of domestic violence, I feel I need to speak up," she said, appearing to hold back tears.

"I would like to remain composed. Today we are reminded that relationships fail every day and our justice systems may not have worked in the past and may not have given the people the results they deserve. We must work to improve those systems."

She recalled filing a domestic violence report several years ago, and the police inspector told her there wasn't much hope because the case would fall through.

"She didn't know what the law says about ex-Ufficio cases," Farrugia Portelli said.

The Minister was on the verge of breaking into tears the whole time.

Bernice Cassar, a mother of two, was shot dead at Corradino industrial estate in Paola early on Tuesday morning. Police have since launched an operation to capture the prime suspect. The operation is still ongoing.

1,429 cases pending

PN MP Karol Aquilina followed Farrugia Portelli in parliament, commending her for speaking openly about the difficult circumstances in her life and for giving a good example of how to address such situations.

Fellow Opposition MPs applauded in approval.

Aquilina and PN MPs Claudette Buttigieg and Mario de Marco said the country cannot continue to shove all domestic violence cases on one magistrate.

"I checked today, and there are currently 1,429 pending cases before one magistrate," Karol Aquilina said.

"Last week there was a person who came to court thinking their case was supposed to be heard on that day, only to realise that the hearing was, in fact, appointed for November of next year.

"Another person got notified for a court hearing in 2024."

Presently, all domestic violence cases are heard by magistrate Lara Lanfranco.

The short, sombre debate that ensued saw government and opposition MPs expressing condolences to the family of Bernice Cassar and discussing ways forward to improve justice systems.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri vowed to publish the terms of reference, and eventually the results, of the inquiry that was ordered on Tuesday morning.

He also updated MPs on the ongoing police operation to capture the prime suspect, who is locked in a house in Qrendi.

He said police surrounded the premises and negotiations involving trained officers and people who know the suspect are still ongoing.

The operation is delicate, he said, because the police believe the suspect may be still armed with the firearm that was allegedly used in the murder.