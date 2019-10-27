Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg has justified the construction of kilometres of ‘fake’ rubble walls along the €4 million upgrade of the Tal-Balal arterial road.

The minister did not say whether the walls erected between San Ġwann and Naxxar were built in line with specifications required by law.

On the other hand, the Planning Authority, responsible for upholding a specific law protecting rubble walls, has so far refrained from taking any action against Infrastructure Malta – responsible for the project – and to order mitigating measures to reverse the situation.

Original plans, seen by Times of Malta, presented by Infrastructure Malta to the Planning Authority specifically refer to the construction of original rubble walls along the busy thoroughfare.

However, during the actual implementation of the project, the government agency departed from the plans approved by the planning regulator and instead put large blocks of limestone along the road and cladded just one façade with rubble-resembling material.

The back side of the fake wall was left incomplete, with frequent users of the road complaining of shoddy works.

Project still without a compliance certificate

Dr Borg did not reply when asked by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi in Parliament whether the walls respect the subsidiary legislation on ‘Rubble walls and rural structures’ – which gives protection to rubble walls as part of Malta’s heritage.

Instead, he said the walls built along the Tal-Balal road were just retaining walls to separate the fields from the road.

“These are the same walls which used to be built before,” Dr Borg told Dr Azzopardi, justifying the works.

“The designs and the way these walls were built were selected by the architects taking care of the project. There are many different types of walls along the road,” the minister insisted.

The building of fake rubble walls have faced scathing criticism by various quarters including environmentalists and conservationists who insisted that the government, through its publicly-funded projects, should give an example of best practice and observe the law.

Alfred Baldacchino, a former director at the Planning Authority, slammed the new structures as “illegal” and said it showed the government’s complete disregard for the law, the environment and national heritage.

Infrastructure Malta acknowledged the structures do not fall under the ‘rubble walls’ category and promised that if required, mitigating measures would be taken.

The €4 million road project is still without a compliance certificate as Infrastructure Malta has been asked to “arrange” many of the works carried.

Infrastructural works on the project were started before the submission of a development application to the Planning Authority.