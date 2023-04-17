The justice minister and staff officials spent more than €3,000 on roaming charges when they attended a six-day conference in Mauritius last November, information given in parliament shows.

Nationalist MP Darren Carabott asked the minister, Jonathan Attard, how much he and ministry officials had spent on roaming charges abroad in this legislature.

The minister gave the information in the table below.

It shows that during the Mauritius conference between November 20-26, the minister spent €1,963.98 on roaming charges. His secretariate staff officers spent an additional €983.77 and €339.11.

Spending on roaming charges by the justice minister and his staff.