The Lands Authority will work to become more transparent and efficient, with better consumer services, economy minister Silvio Schembri said on Thursday after meeting staff at the authority's offices.

‘It is crucial that the authority moves on to the next phase of its development in the best interest of the public. I am aware of the great challenges that exist and they will be addressed in the coming months. I will see to it that the authority puts the consumer at the heart of its work," the minister said, adding that there will be a stronger focus on reducing bureaucracy and adopting new digital processes.

He said he also wants to see a more open authority whose work embraces the interest of the needs of the public.

The authority's new CEO, Robert Vella, said the staff were keen to work on reforms to make the authority more efficient and transparent.

He said the authority contributes over €40 million to the country's revenue every year. “Since the government of Malta has almost 60% of the property in the country, one can only imagine what potential there is for the future of this authority. Investing in this Authority can only be good for everyone,” he said.