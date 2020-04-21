Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has pledged to roll out incentives to encourage more people to work from home, even after the COVID-19 crisis is over, in order to reduce traffic and improve air quality.

“The silver lining of COVID-19 has been a 40 per cent drop in nitrogen oxide levels registered across the six air monitoring stations of the Maltese islands as a result of the decline in car usage in the last month,” he said.

“My wish is that we do not revert to the pre-COVID practices. We will roll out incentives for people to keep working from home to keep pollution levels down,” he said.

RELATED STORIES Air pollution in Malta falls by up to 70 per cent in just one month

Nitrogen oxide causes smog and is linked to respiratory infections. It is produced by traffic and the burning of fossil fuels in power plants.

Aaron Farrugia made the pledge as he concluded a debate in parliament on a bill for the introduction of video conferencing in proceedings before the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal.

The move was triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic which brought tribunal sittings to a halt due to social distancing restrictions.

In terms of the changes there will be dedicated rooms at the tribunal for people who lack the means or the technical knowhow to follow proceedings electronically.

The Opposition voted in favour but said it would be moving amendments at committee stage which is scheduled for Wednesday.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Magħtab plans for waste management

In his address, the environment minister reacted to Opposition criticism of the government’s waste management plans.

While noting that the take-up of agricultural land at Magħtab by state agency Wasteserv had been revised downwards from 279,000 to 82,000 square metres, Farrugia said he was still open for suggestions.

Pitching his address to Opposition MP Edwin Vassallo who was very critical of the plans, he urged him to present alternatives.

“If Vassallo has a better plan I am ready to ditch the present one and take his on board,” he said.

Policy reviews to be finalised soon

Farrugia also referred to the controversial review of the fuel station policy, saying the final version will be published in the coming days while acknowledging that this process had taken too long. Other revisions in the pipeline are the rural policy and the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development.

More teeth to the environmental watchdog

Speaking about the Environment and Resources Authority he acknowledged that this watchdog had not been given enough resources following the demerger from MEPA in 2015. Farrugia said he was committed to make amends and was allocating €500,000 to beef up the enforcement section.

He also referred to the controversy surrounding the decision not to grant Wied Għomor public domain status, promising to come up with a solution soon.