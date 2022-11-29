Foreign Minister Ian Borg spoke on the government's commitment to help Maltese businesses expand in the Gulf region when he addressed a Trade Malta seminar on business opportunities in the United Arab Emirates and the surrounding area on Tuesday.

"We have the will and the drive to help our businesses continue to grow and expand in other countries overseas, particularly in the Gulf region." he was quoted as saying in a ministerial press release.

Borg, who is the minister responsible for overseas trade, spoke on his recent visits to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia and said he will shortly also visit Qatar to discuss opportunities for Maltese and Gozitan businesses.

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are going through a period of strong economic growth he said, attracting innovative businesses. Several countries also aimed to boost commercial relations with Malta, viewing it as a bridge between two continents, he added.