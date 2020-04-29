Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri proposed to his girlfriend Salome Catania on Wednesday. And she said yes.

In a post on Facebook, the minister said he had been saying for a long time that one should not postpone important decisions in life because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He followed his own advice and took the plunge.

“After five beautiful years with Salome I was ready to take the most important decision and I got lucky. She said yes,” he said.