Miriam Dalli on Tuesday recalled a specific moment when a man questioned why she was not at home taking care of her newborn son instead of campaigning for the 2014 European Parliament elections.

“As much as I found support around me, I also found people who thought I was making a mistake,” she said.

“It is still vivid in my mind, this one particular person, I remember where I was, I remember his face and what he was wearing. He looked at me and said ‘What are you trying to prove? Why don’t you go home and take care of your child?’”

She said the comment only fueled her urge to “fight harder and push stronger".

The Environment Minister, a former MEP, was speaking during the Social Innovation and Global Ethics Forum 2023(SIGEF), held at the Phoenicia Hotel.

SIGEF2023, Women Summit Special edition, delved into themes including women in business and innovation, gender equality and its opportunities in artificial intelligence, as well as the involvement of women in building a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Dalli’s mother her greatest inspiration

Opening the panel discussion “Women: leadership and inspiration journey” Dalli spoke about her political journey, which started off at a young age when she joined political youth committees at University.

Dalli said her greatest inspiration and mentor was her mother.

“Despite it not being popular at the time, my mother ran her own small business and invested in our education and upbringing,” she said.

“In a world that told women to stay at home, our mother made sure we developed the skills we needed to face the world, and I think she taught us the greatest lesson of all. To never take no for an answer and to never back down.”

She recalled how during her studies she “emersed” herself in the world of journalism.

Before serving as an MEP, Dalli spent over 15 years in journalism and the communication sector.

“That helped me to learn how to balance work, studies, and family time,” she said.

She said that throughout the years, women had left lasting impacts and contributions to politics, society, and art, yet there was still a lot more work to be done to achieve gender equality.

“If you had to ask me, I still have doubts about whether we have achieved gender equality, I still think we have a long way to go. Throughout history, we have seen women face discrimination, prejudice, and obstacles that have impeded our journey.”

She said it was important that there were more empowered women, which would in the long run inspire and empower younger women to achieve more.

She also highlighted the importance to provide girls with the necessary tools to be able to gain the independence and growth they were entitled to.

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg (furthest left) during the SIGEF panel on Tuesday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

"Why aren't men asked why they go into politics?"

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality, Rebecca Buttiġieġ was one of the five panellists speaking during the conference.

"Women in politics have to work much harder to be here. I always wonder why men are never asked why they decided to go into politics like women are constantly asked," she said.

Buttiġieġ was elected as MP last year and at 29, she is the youngest member in the cabinet, an achievement she said she is very proud of.

"The role female politicians play is an important one, the effect we have is an important one- we are the ones who will inspire girls to take on leadership roles."

Buttiġieġ highlighted a UN report launched on Monday, which revealed how half the people worldwide believe men make better political leaders than women.

"More than 40 per cent believe men make better business leaders than women, and 25 percent of people believe it is justified for a man to beat his wife," she said, quoting the study.

"I urge everyone in the room to prove these statistics wrong, these statistics in 2023 are shocking and we must move forward together."