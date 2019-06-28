Environment Minister Jose Herrera filed a police report about a fake Facebook profile purporting to be him.

Dr Herrera said on social media that a fake profile on the social media app was using his name and photo to message various people.

This was not the first time this has happened, a spokesman for the Environment Ministry said. Another fake account was recently created to represent Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Clint Camilleri, he added.

Family Minister Michael Falzon also said some people had received messages from someone claiming to be him. "It seems someone copied my page and was sending fake messages in my name," he said.

The two ministers asked people to ignore the messages and report the fake pages.