The constant surveillance of a herd of sheep in Gozo, an operation costing around €1.5 million, is out of police force’s hands, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia has insisted.

He told Times of Malta that the police had no choice but to obey the orders imposed by the court.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that round-the-clock surveillance by police officers outside a sheep farm in Għarb had cost the exchequer around €1.5 million.

Michael Farrugia said the police were obliged to comply with a court order demanding round-the-clock surveillance.

The police have been stationed outside the farm to ensure that the sheep and any of their products are not traded due to fears they might be sick.

The decision to have police at the farm is pending the outcome of a long drawn-out legal battle.

A modern sentry box, complete with air conditioning equipment to be used by a pool of some 20 police officers, has now been installed outside the farm.

Questioned about criticism that the amount spent was excessive, Dr Farrugia said the police force was obliged to “follow the court’s decision”.

“The expense obviously then goes from the police force to the relevant authorities so that they can compensate these costs,” the minister explained.

Follow the court’s decision

Dr Farrugia did not say, when asked whether this meant the police would not be forking out any of these funds, instead arguing that it was irrelevant which department paid for the expense.

RELATED STORIES Gozo sheep farmer ordered to pay €1.7m

Asked whether he believed the amount to be excessive, especially in light of earlier comments that the force needed to continue investing in training and equipment, the minister said: “So you’re telling me I shouldn’t obey the court’s order? Are you telling me the police should refuse to follow the court’s order?”

The sheep under constant surveillance formed part of a larger flock before the authorities raided shepherd Ġanni Attard’s farm in November 2012 and culled 216 animals while he was under arrest at the Victoria police station in connection with the animals’ registration.

The herd now numbers about 100.

Soon after the raid, the police began a round-the-clock fixed-point watch in January 2013.