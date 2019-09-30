Transport Minister Ian Borg, who is responsible for the Planning Authority, has dismissed questions over the Planning Commission chairperson’s potential conflicts of interest.

Elizabeth Ellul, whose commission considers planning applications that fall in Outside Development Zones, is involved in making decisions on applications connected to clients of her family’s firm of architects.

A case in point is over a property in Qala that belongs to a company owned by Joseph Portelli. He is developing another property in St Julian’s whose architect is Ms Ellul’s husband, Andrew Ellul.

The minister was asked for his position in light of Ms Ellul’s failure to recuse herself in situations like this, whether he thinks her position is tenable, and if he is somehow indebted to the commission’s chairperson because he himself was a beneficiary of an ODZ permit.

Dr Borg’s spokeswoman replied that Ms Ellul has so far recused herself from decisions whenever her husband and daughter, Anne Marie Ellul, also an architect, submit development applications before her.

However, no comment was forthcoming on other cases that come before the commission: cases not represented by the Elluls but which involve their clients.

The minister was asked if he was in a position to take action on these cases, which might make Ms Ellul an indirect beneficiary, but he did not reply.

Instead, his spokeswoman referred to replies that had been sent to Times of Malta over a completely different issue concerning the planning commission, in which Dr Borg expressed full faith in the commission’s members.

The Qala application was revealed by The Sunday Times of Malta a few weeks ago. It is a bid to transform a dilapidated room in the outskirts of the village into a villa. The land is owned by a property company in which Mr Portelli, a construction magnate, is a shareholder.

Mr Portelli did not present the application in his name but is fronted by his business partner, Mark Agius, known as Ta’ Dirjanu.

Despite the fierce objections of NGOs and the Planning Directorate, which declared that such a development would be against all rules and polices, Ms Ellul insisted it should be considered. Another hearing is due early in October.

Mr Portelli and his property development company is using the architectural services of Ms Ellul’s husband in at least another project – a multi-million, 10-storey office block in Paceville dubbed the Crypto Tower.

Ms Ellul herself has insisted she has no conflict of interest: “I do not know who my family’s clients are as I do not participate in any of their work,” she said.

Although Ms Ellul does not form part of her family’s office, her personal VAT number is registered on the same address of her husband’s firm in Mosta.

J. Portelli Projects and his business partners are involved in other projects in which Ms Ellul’s family has been engaged.

One of them is a large project in Mellieħa, known as Dale Apartments, marketed as a joint project between J Portelli Projects and C&D Properties. The architects are Andrew and Anne Marie Ellul.

As in the Qala case, the application was not submitted by Mr Portelli but by his partner, Clifton Cassar. The decision was taken by another Planning Commission chaired by Ms Ellul, who abstained on the case.

In 2018, the commission gave a controversial permit to Minister Borg and his wife to turn a field outside his home, in an idyllic valley in a Rabat hamlet, into a swimming pool and outdoor facilities.

Despite legally backed objections saying the commission had adopted the wrong policy, a permit was still issued and then upheld by an appeals tribunal.

A successful legal challenge by a Dingli resident then led to a court ordering the application to be reconsidered by a new tribunal.

Despite this, the PA has yet to revoke the permit.