The home affairs and arts ministers will be looking into possible legislative amendments that protect freedom of speech, following a third police report filed by River of Love pastor Gordon John Manché against a performer.

On Thursday, Teatru Malta’s artistic director Sean Buhagiar was questioned by the police over a criminal report after he called Manché an "asshole" on social media.

Buhagiar said that local satire should be safeguarded, in support of comedian Daniel Xuereb and satirist Matt Bonanno who have also been reported to the police by Manché.

We need more satire and less people spreading stupidity and hatred - Byron Camilleri

Manché has also filed a judicial protest against Times of Malta demanding that articles linking his Christian evangelical community to the alleged murderer of a Polish woman are taken down from the website.

On Friday morning, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that while he understood that the police needed to look into filed reports, they should not become "a tool in the hands of extremists who want to stifle the arts and freedom of expression".

He said that together with minister Owen Bonnici, he will look into any possible legislative amendments.

"We need more satire and less people spreading stupidity and hatred," he said on Facebook.