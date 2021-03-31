The social welfare minister has declared support to efforts by The Lisa Maria Foundation to have time barring in the prosecution of child abuse cases removed.

Winston J. Zahra, trustee of the foundation, and Joe Borg, administrative coordinator discussed the issue at a meeting with family and social welfare minister Michael Falzon.

Zahra mentioned Britain, Canada and Australia amongst other countries that have removed time-barring on such crimes.

He said that victims of sexual abuse had their childhood robbed and safeguards should be in place to support victims to speak up. The criminal justice system, Zahra said, and the justice system should be more child-focused.

Falzon agreed that the law relating to time-barring in sex abuse cases where children are involved needs changing so that the time barring concept is not abused of, to the detriment of the victim and in favour of the offender.

He expressed his willingness to support the initiative with the justice minister and other authorities concerned to see what amendments are introduced.