The home affairs minister has been urged to act against the director of studies at the Academy for Disciplined Forces after a Facebook post calling for Nationalist MPs to be pelted as they came out of parliament.

The president of rule of law group Repubblika said the post appeared to have been uploaded by John Charles Ellul and it incited people to throw eggs and tomatoes at MPs, simply because they formed part of a particular political party.

This was unacceptable, especially coming from a person responsible for the training of the police, soldiers and members of other uniformed corps, it added.

The minister was urged to take action and thereby show that he and the government found such behaviour unacceptable and a threat to democracy and freedom.