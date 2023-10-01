Minister of Public Works and Planning Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi (right) was presented with a copy of the book Il Primato del Cioccolato di Modica by anthropologist Grazia Dormiente and published by Poligrafico dello Stato during a private visit to the Museo del Cioccolato (Chocolate Museum) in Modica.

He also received a copy of The Chocolate Way, which describes the ethical, cultural and sustainable legacy of cocoa in Europe, and a minifolder containing a stamp issued to celebrate the IGP recognition of Modica chocolate in 2020.

He is here seen with Nino Scivoletto, president of the European cultural association La Via del Cioccolato, who told the minister that the chocolate festival in Ħamrun, scheduled for October 21, will seal its twinning with Modica’s own chocolate festival, Chocomodica.