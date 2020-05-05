Workers employed in establishments whose reopening was authorised on Monday cannot choose to stay at home, the minister responsible for industrial relations, Carmelo Abela, has warned.

Non-essential shops were told they could reopen last Monday after having been closed in March following the outbreak of COVID-19.

The minister said that he had been told by the Department of Industrial Relations that several employees refused to go back to work.

He insisted that once the establishments opened, the employees did not have a stay at home option except for very particular circumstances.

In the same way as employers were bound to observe workers' conditions of work, the workers could not take the law into their own hands, he said.

The minister pointed out, however, that health precautions needed to be taken, including the wearing of masks, frequent hand washing, the provision of hand sanitisers and social distancing.

The minister made his comments in an activity organised by his ministry to mark Labour Day.