I refer to the article ‘Minister’s architect becomes director’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, June 23) which contains incorrect details.

Nadia Gatt Curmi was appointed director of the Works and Infrastructure Department in January 2017, well before Ian Borg took office as Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Pro­jects. More so, such headship positions are appointed centrally, not at ministerial level.

She does not serve as director to the roads agency Infrastructure Malta, as erroneously stated in the report. She serves as a board member on the agency, a role which facilitates synergy between the Works and Infrastructure Department and the agency.

Clearly, the unfounded report is solely intended to tarnish the reputation of professionals working within the public service, without having evidence to substantiate such inferences.

Editorial note: The Director of Information has confirmed two things in our news story. First, that Nadia Gatt Curmi, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg’s personal architect, was recruited as director in January 2017 and is now working as a director in Dr Borg’s ministry. Secondly, that Dr Borg has also appointed Ms Gatt Curmi on the board of directors of Infrastructure Malta, holding the position of director on the board representing Dr Borg’s ministry.