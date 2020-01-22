Updated 7.20pm with Mario Cutajar's statement

Cabinet secretary Mario Cutajar was among the participants who sat in meetings about investigations carried out by the security services, a public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia heard on Wednesday.

Mr Cutajar later said in a statement that heads of civil service and cabinet secretaries have been sitting in security committee meetings since 2001, with the blessing of then prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami.

On Wednesday, Malta Security Services Chief Joseph Bugeja, heading the unit since 2014, said under oath that the Cabinet Secretary as well as home affairs ministers attended meetings of the Security Committee receiving reports over investigations conducted by the MSS.

“Are you saying that Mario Cutajar, as cabinet secretary, and [former home affairs ministers] Michael Farrugia, Manuel Mallia and Carmelo Abela were also present at Security Committee meetings?” Caruana Galizia family lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia asked.

“Obviously yes,” Mr Bugeja replied.

“Those are not mentioned in the law,” she observed.

“As far as I know, yes,” Mr Bugeja added.

Security committee

Mr Bugeja noted that there had been a Security Committee that was attended by the Prime Minister, the Opposition Leader, the Foreign Affairs Minister, the Home Affairs Minister and the Cabinet Secretary.

The rules governing the committee are detailed in Article 14 and Schedule 2 of the Security Services Act.

What the law states about the Security Committee.

That meeting had received “detailed reports” by the MSS Chief who, however, was quick to point out that “names were not revealed. We keep those to ourselves.”

Overview of MSS

The MSS chief provided an overview of the functions of his unit, stressing that he would reveal more specific details “behind closed doors.”

He said that the overall duty of the MSS was to safeguard national security against “organised crime”, making it a point of reference for other entities even beyond Maltese shores.

Mr Bugeja said the MSS cooperated with police, customs and the Armed Forces of Malta.

Asked by the board about the number of employees involved, Mr Bugeja said he would rather “answer that behind closed doors.”

Other questions on the specifics of the procedure followed by the MSS were met with a similar reply.

Asked about telephone intercepts, Mr Bugeja said that these were conducted upon a formal request. In such cases, the MSS chief would first draw up a summary of the received information and, in cases of sufficient sound basis, the request would be passed on to the minister for the relative warrant to be issued.

Asked by the board about any intelligence when it comes to private citizens under threat, Mr Bugeja said that the MSS took into consideration all evidence, including evidence gathered internally, thus assuming both an active and passive role.

As for the unit’s relationship with the police, Mr Bugeja described it as “very good”.

Further questions by parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi about whether Mr Bugeja had met former chief of staff Keith Schembri at Castille, or whether he knew of a report in November 2017 about a meeting between former minister Chris Cardona with il-Fulu, were not allowed by the board.

“That’s specific,” the Judges said, leaving the questions for further testimony behind closed doors.

The inquiry is presided over by former Judge Michael Mallia, Chief Justice Emeritus Joseph Said Pullicino and Madam Justice Abigail Lofaro.

The hearing ended at 4pm.

Eddie Fenech Adami had given his approval - Mario Cutajar

Later on Wednesday, Mr Cutajar said that cabinet secretaries and heads of the civil service have been serving as Security Committee secretaries since 2001 on the suggestion and approval of Dr Fenech Adami.

This had seen former civil service chiefs Joseph R Grima and Dr Godwin Grima serve as secretaries between 2001 and 2004, and 2004 and 2013 respectively.

Mr Cutajar took on the role in 2013. The Opposition leader was present at every meeting that Mr Cutajar sat in, he added in the statement issued by the Principal Permanent Secretary.