Infringement proceedings against Malta over hunting and trapping were brough about by "erroneous advice" given to the Prime Minister, Birdlife Malta has claimed.

The NGO said advice by minister Clint Camilleri, responsible for hunting until the recent cabinet reshuffle, had proven to be wrong and had led to decisions "that took us back in time", damaging the country's reputation.

"Malta should be aware that it cannot be a European Union Member State à la carte and that the spirit of the EU Accession Treaty must be respected," Birdlife said in a statement on Saturday.

The European Commission opened infringement proceedings against Malta earlier this week for allowing trapping on the pretext of scientific research and for hunting derogations in breach of the Birds Directive.

The Commission called on Malta to correctly apply the Birds Directive, which requires a general system of protection for wild birds and allows derogations only subject to strict conditions.

It argues that Malta's position goes against the European Green Deal and the European Biodiversity Strategy.

Birdlife meanwhile also defended itself against claims by the hunting lobby that it was harming Malta's reputation, calling the accusations "laughable and ludicrous".

"The hunting lobby in Malta should realise that it is high time they stop taking their privileges for granted and that their abusive actions – in particular with illegal hunting and trapping – have harmed Malta for decades, earning us the reputation as a country where 'what flies, dies'."

Malta has authorised derogations for the spring hunting of quail every year since 2011 and derogations for autumn live-capturing of song thrush and golden plover each year since 2012.

These derogations, the European Commission says, have systematically fallen short of the standards required by EU legislation, and have resulted in other species than those targeted being affected.

The high numbers of wild birds illegally shot in Malta also "constitute a major and systemic failure to establish a general system of protection as required by Article 5 of the Birds Directive", according to the Commission.