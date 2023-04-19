A proposal by the Speaker for MPs to be given a lump sum rather than reimbursement for their use of internet, telephony, mail and stationery was dismissed by ministers on Wednesday amid fears that it may appear like MPs were giving themselves an indirect raise.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia explained at a meeting of the House Business Committee that these were items MPs were already entitled for, but parliamentary staff were spending many hours checking bills and then issuing the reimbursements when the matter could be simplified by having a lump sump allocated for all MPs.

The matter had been studied by auditors, he said, and each MP currently spent an average of €955, although some MPs did not avail themselves of their allowance and never produced any bill.

It was being proposed that MPs would be entitled to €1,500 per year as a lump sum, with the sum rising to €1,900 for the deputy speaker, chairs of committees and whips. The sum would also be extended to ministers and parliamentary secretaries in view of their constituency work.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said that while he appreciated the purpose of the proposal, he could not agree to it without further discussion as it would appear that MPs were giving themselves a raise. It was not something which should be decided by the committee.

David Agius (PN) said this appeared to involve funds that MPs were already entitled but a study should be made.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri noted that not all MPs sent invoices for the same amounts to the House. Some MPs charged for €1, others for €100. The Speaker was suggesting a lump sum for all. This was a substantial change and it should be discussed by the parliamentary groups.

Andy Ellul, parliamentary secretary for social dialogue said MPs should not appear to be giving themselves a raise without public scrutiny.

The Speaker said he was making everything public and could publish the workings of the auditors. Parliamentary staff were using hundreds of hours checking emails and bills when they could make better use their time. Vetting of a bill for €20 was costing €100 in man hours.

Some of the committee’s discussion could not be followed on the parliamentary streaming service as MPs did not switch on their microphones.

The discussion was later put off.

Parliament’s bill for scanning of mail doubles

Speaker Farrugia also informed the committee that the cost to the House of security vetting of mail sent to MPs had practically doubled for January-March from the €10,000 charged previously.

Most of the reason for that was an increase in mail, with the screening also including members of MPs’ families. The screening is made of mail sent to the House as well as private addresses.