A letter hand-written by Melvin Theuma, the middleman granted a presidential pardon by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, implicating both tycoon Yorgen Fenech and former chief of staff Keith Schembri has sent shock-waves through the nation and beyond Malta’s shores.

Yet two government ministers had little to say about the letter and its contents.

Published by Times of Malta on Tuesday, the letter reveals how Mr Theuma expressed fears that the pair were planning to “get rid” of him.

As reactions flooded social media, with politicians, activists and people in general expressing outrage at the claims in the letter, two ministers – Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and Equality Minister Edward Zammit Lewis - were quick to insist “investigations are ongoing” but had nothing more to say.

“Go to the inquiring magistrate and he will investigate,” Dr Zammit Lewis told journalists asking about the latest revelation. His colleague Dr Borg nodded in agreement.

The pair’s reaction is the first from any government official since the letter was published.

Ministers react to middleman's letter. Video: Ivan Martin

‘More shocking news’

The two ministers' reactions contrast those of the ones calling for more action against Mr Schembri and prime minister, who used the latest revelation to again urge the authorities to investigate the pair.

Opposition leader Adrian Delia said on Twitter that Mr Schembri must be investigated without delay.

“Anyone shying away from his responsibility is culpably complicit,” he said.

His predecessor Simon Busuttil was also quick to react online, addressing the Police Commissioner directly while also urging him to arrest Mr Schembri.

“Malta is not safe with these two men out in the streets. IT’S YOUR DUTY. JUST DO IT,” he wrote.

Activists from Repubblika, who have been behind the protests held daily in recent days, questioned how the prime minister could “last for more than a month”.

They also announced that another protest would be held on Tuesday evening.

The protest is expected to take place outside the police headquarters in Floriana at 7pm.