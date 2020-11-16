Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted cabinet ministers are not worried about a potential reshuffle.

Taking questions from journalists on Monday, Abela said that reports of uncertainty and unease among ministers were not true.

A number of ministers and parliamentary secretaries have told Times of Malta of a growing sense of discomfort in cabinet, with some feeling as though they may soon be out of a job.

Speculation about a potential reshuffle began when Labour’s star MEP Miriam Dalli left Brussels to take up a seat in Malta’s parliament.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

This was followed by Abela’s own chief of staff, Clyde Caruana also taking up a seat in the House.

Both have been tipped for senior cabinet posts.

Although Abela dismissed concerns of any instability arising from a perceived lack of decision-making on the reshuffle, he would not rule out a change of ministerial portfolios could be on the horizon.

He said that whenever that decision is taken, it would be in the best interest of the country.

Earlier Abela also weighed in on Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola’s appointment as Vice President of the European Parliament.

Asked why he had not congratulated her on landing the top EU job, Abela said he was happy for any citizen that did well in their career.

However, he hit out at what he described as unfair criticism of Malta’s cash-for-passports scheme, which he said Metsola had made into her mission.

Malta is currently facing legal action from the European Commission over the controversial Individual Investor Program.