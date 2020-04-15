While the decision to separate newborns from COVID-19 positive mothers goes against the World Health Organisation’s recommendations, it is the safest option in the local context, according to the Health Ministry.

The global health authority says on its website: “You should be supported to breastfeed safely, with good respiratory hygiene, hold your newborn skin-to-skin, and share a room with your baby.”

Times of Malta asked the ministry why its approach contradicted WHO advice on close contact between COVID-19 mothers and their babies.

A spokesperson explained the WHO guidance takes into consideration countries with different standards of health. These include countries where babies were more at risk in the event of being separated from their mothers than they were from contracting the virus.

In some less developed countries, the spokesperson added, babies separated from their mothers risked not receiving adequate care and nutrition and it was therefore better for them to remain with their mothers.

While data so far indicates the virus cannot be transmitted in utero, babies could be infected once they are born if they are in close proximity to mothers who have tested positive.

The threat posed to the newborn from becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 has to be weighed against the risks of transient separation from the mother to safeguard that newborn’s life, the spokesperson said.

“Currently there are very few reports of newborns with COVID-19 infection. Many were only mildly affected but there are reports of babies who were seriously ill and needed intensive care,” she said.

“This shows that SARS-CoV-2 has the potential of causing severe disease in newborns.”

She pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States had similarly advised on the temporary separation of COVID-19 mothers and newborns.

Mothers who will be separated are strongly encouraged to express breast milk which will be safely given to their babies, she added. All necessary help is given to mothers to express breast milk and to support them during the temporary period they are separated from their newborn.

Finally, the spokesperson noted that data on COVID-19 infections in newborns was being continuously analysed and that any further recommendations and decisions would be taken accordingly.