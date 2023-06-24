The Opposition’s criticism of plans to reform health and safety regulations is confused and based on a misunderstanding of what is being proposed, the government said on Saturday.

The Public Works Ministry said in a statement that a Nationalist Party critique of the plan was factually incorrect and conflated one proposed legal amendment with an altogether different one.

On Friday, the PN said that it believed the government was adopting a patchwork approach to workplace health and safety reform and lacked a holistic vision for the sector.

It cited a White Paper presented in April by the government to replace existing laws with a new legislative framework and said that it disagreed with a number of proposals being made.

On Saturday, the government responded by saying it appeared the PN was unaware that there were two separate public consultations related to the topic.

The first focused specifically on health and safety at construction sites and seeks to revise legal notice 88/18, while the second concerned a broader reform of health and safety in all workplaces through a specific Act.

“While the Opposition statement makes reference to the White Paper concerning the Act, its comments concern the legal notice,” the Public Works Ministry said.

It said the premise of the PN’s suggestions – that of ensuring the government was in charge of oversight of all health and safety processes – has been “discarded across the world, most especially within the European Union.”

The government’s intention, it said, is to ensure all stakeholders who have legal obligations at workplaces are made responsible for upholding those obligations, without the need for official intervention.

The ministry also derided the PN for using terminology that is not included in the law, and insisted that the rate of workplace fatalities is decreasing, not rising as the Opposition said.

Legislators will now be looking at feedback provided during the White Paper’s public consultation period and proceeding to draft a bill to be presented to parliament, the ministry said.