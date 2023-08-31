The government will be renting motorised beds at a subsidised rate for elderly people with mobility problems who live in the community.

Active Aging Minister Jo Etienne Abela said on Thursday that the ministry will identify elderly persons eligible for the beds and cover the costs of delivering them to their homes.

Those people in possession of the 'pink card' (people with a low income) will get a subsidy for the full rental amount of €118 monthly while others will be required to pay €29.50 monthly.

Motorised beds are a great help for people having mobility problems as well as their carers, the minister said.

People wishing more information on the service were invited to phone on 22788900 or call at 3, Triq Zekka, Valletta.