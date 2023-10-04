A farmer who applied for a government scheme that reimburses landowners for building traditional rubble walls was quoted double the price by a government contractor compared to a private one.

The woman, who asked not to be named, applied for the scheme launched in April that would cover up to 80 per cent of the costs through EU funds to restore and rebuild the rubble walls around the fields where she and her husband grow produce.

When a contracted architect sent by the government went to the property to carry out a survey of the works that would be required, the statement she was given – seen by Times of Malta – quoted just over €50,000 for the project.

Despite being alarmed by the steep price, the couple none­theless decided to proceed with the plan with the knowledge that they would eventually be reimbursed the money.

However, shortly after, the woman decided to contact a private tradesman to get a second estimate. In correspondence seen by Times of Malta, the private contractor quoted her just over €20,600 to carry out the same work, more than double the amount quoted by the government contractor.

“This was shocking to me, and while I understand there may be some differences between one contractor and another, such a big difference is absurd,” she said.

It is clear that some EU funding schemes are being handled unprofessionally - MEP candidate Peter Agius

In comments to Times of Malta, MEP candidate Peter Agius said he had been contacted by other people who applied for the same scheme that were quoted much higher estimates by government contractors than those of third parties.

“‘Who is gaining from this?” Agius said. “This is a very serious matter which sadly erodes public trust in EU funding and must be explained by the authorities.” While acknowledging the hard work of public officials in administering EU funding schemes, Agius said it is clear that some are being handled unprofessionally.

A spokesperson for the Agriculture Ministry said that while landowners were free to apply for the scheme themselves, an agency within the ministry launched an initiative to apply on their behalf, should they wish to do so. All those who applied then had a contracted architect visit their properties and compile a report which included a bill of quantities (BOQs) for the works.

“It is to be made clear that the BOQs were prepared to quantify the measurements, quantities and works required and indicate an estimated cost for the purpose of submitting the application to the managing authority. The actual cost of the works will be established following a public procurement process to engage contractors to carry out the works required for the individuals,” the spokesperson said.

The actual cost of the works, she said, will then be communicated to the applicants after a successful tender is chosen and they will be given the opportunity to opt out of the scheme.