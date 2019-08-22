Minnesota United defender Brent Kallman was issued a 10-game ban and fined 20 percent of his annual salary by Major League Soccer on Thursday after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing substance.

The punishment was imposed upon the 28-year-old American under terms of the league's collective bargaining agreement with its players union.

No specific substance details or information about when the violation of the league's substance abuse policy was detected were revealed.

Kallman's suspension will include Minnesota United's four remaining 2019 MLS regular season matches plus any playoff matches this season, with the balance of the ban to be served at the start of the 2020 campaign.

The Loons are in a fight for playoff position at third in the Western Conference on 48 points, but five other clubs are within five points as the season winds down.

During the ban, Kallman may not participate in team training sessions or use team training facilities unless rehabilitating an injury under the direction of team training or medical staff.

Kallman will, however, be allowed to participate in pre-season training next year.

He has two goals in 63 appearances for Minnesota.