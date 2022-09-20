Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for using homophobic language in a post on social media, the NBA said Tuesday.
NBA league operations chief Byron Spruell said Edwards was fined for using “offensive and derogatory language”.
Edwards, 21, had mocked a group of men in a video posted on his Instagram page earlier this month, referring to them as “queer ass”.
The video was subsequently deleted before Edwards issued an apology.
“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” Edwards said in a statement.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us