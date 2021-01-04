Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has stepped in to sponsor Marine for their eye-catching FA Cup third round home tie with Tottenham this weekend, the eighth tier club said on Monday

Carragher’s JC23 Foundation will sponsor the dugouts – one of which will be occupied by Spurs boss Jose Mourinho – and pre-match warm-up tops for Sunday’s fixture at the Marine Travel Arena.

The 2005 Champions League-winning centre-back lives in Crosby — the coastal town in Merseyside where Marine are based — and agreed to the deal after a previous sponsor pulled out.

Paul Leary, chairman of the Northern Premier League Division One outfit, said the club were delighted to be associated with Carragher’s organisation.

