International football super-agent Mino Raiola confirmed his interest in a Maltese female player on Wednesday while speaking during a press conference about ThreeSports – a representation company owned by Raiola which is based in Ta’ Xbiex.

Raiola would not specify who the player is, however, he lauded the impact she is making.

“She’s one of the best so we will see if we can sign her,” Raiola, who represents high-profile international players like Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, told the press conference.

This would be part of a larger plan with which the Italian said Malta would surely have a top player with a top club in the world in the future.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta