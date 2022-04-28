Updated at 3pm

Reports that football “super agent” Mino Raiola has died are “fake news”, his agency told AFP on Thursday after Italian media widely claimed that he had passed away aged 54.

When asked by AFP whether the reports were true, Raiola’s agency said: “Mino is not dead, the stories are fake news”. The agency would not reveal Raiola’s whereabouts nor whether he was sick.

Raiola, whose clients include World Cup winner Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and one of world football’s hottest new properties, Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland, is one of the sport’s biggest agents and most controversial characters.

He has been accused of inflating player salaries to unsustainable levels and has been embroiled in controversy over commissions made on transfers.

