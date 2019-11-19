A 16-year-old boy who admitted to mugging a 74-year-old man, making off with some €1,100 in cash, was remanded in custody pending a pre-sentencing report.

Prosecuting Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Lydon Zammit told the court how the violent robbery had taken place at the youth’s hometown, St Paul’s Bay.

The teenager had targeted the man as he withdrew cash from an ATM, then followed him until he pushed him over and ran off with his cash.

The youth, whose name cannot be published as he is a minor, was soon tracked down by investigators, arrested and taken to court on Tuesday.

At the arraignment, the youth pleaded guilty to the solitary charge of aggravated theft.

Defence lawyer Josette Sultana made no request for bail at the arraignment.

The court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, ordered a pre-sentencing report, turning to the youth’s father to explain that a probation officer would be contacting the family for the purpose of drawing up this report.

“I expect full cooperation with the probation officer, particularly from you,” said the court, directly addressing the accused.

The case continues in December.