Between September 11 and 15, the Minor Conventual Friars of the Maltese Province of Saint Paul the Apostle celebrated the 31st Ordinary Provincial Chapter (first part) at the Franciscan Cultural Centre, Birkirkara.

The chapter, with the theme “See, I am doing something new!” (Is 43:19), opened with a day of prayer. With the help of Don Luigi Maria Epicoco, the friars reflected on the actuality of this prophecy of Isaiah.

Gathered together in Birkirkara, the friars prayed together and continued to reflect and discern on what came out of the four preparatory assemblies they had had in the past months regarding the life of the province.

In this chapter, presided over by the minister general of the Order, Friar Carlos Alberto Trovarelli, and in the presence of the assistant general, Friar Giovanni Voltan, the elections of the minister provincial and of his definitors were also held.

The friars reconfirmed Friar Colin Charles Sammut as minister provincial (second term). The members of the provincial definitory are Friar Paul Darmanin (provincial vicar, second term), Friar Christian Anthony Borg (provincial secretary, second term), Friar Joseph Xerri, Friar Andrew Galea and Friar Allister M. Aquilina.

Friar Sammut, from Qawra, was born on November 8, 1981. He joined the Friars Minor Conventual in 2002 and, after studying philosophy at the University of Malta during the years of his postulancy, he began the novitiate year in Osimo, Italy, in 2005. On September 6, 2006, he made his simple profession and on September 10, 2010, his solemn profession. On December 12 of the same year, he was ordained a deacon and on July 3, 2011, he was ordained a priest.

The second part of the Ordinary Provincial Chapter will be celebrated between October 23 and 27.