A minor fire at a kitchen in Sliema on Sunday led to confusion at the Sliema Ferries as fire engines and ambulances tried to get through.

The police confirmed that the fire, at a restaurant in St Vincent Street, was reported at about 4pm but on checking the Civil Protection Department found that it was nothing major, there had been only the chef in the kitchen and there were no injuries.

However, eyewitnesses said that at least six police cars, three fire engines and two ambulances struggled to get through the heavy traffic as some cars would not give way.