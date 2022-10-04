A minute’s silence will be held at this week’s Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, UEFA said Tuesday.

“UEFA has today announced that a moment of silence will be held prior to kick-off in memory of the victims of the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia,” read its statement.

“This moment of silence will take place at all UEFA matches this week (Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and Women’s World Cup play-offs).”

The terraces of the Kanjuruhan stadium were packed Saturday evening with 42,000 “Aremania”, or Arema FC fans, for a match against fierce rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

But after a 3-2 defeat, the first home loss for more than two decades to their adversaries, fans streamed down to the pitch to confront players and management.

