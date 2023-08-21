The miraculous painting of Jesus of Nazareth found at the Jesus of Nazareth parish church in Sliema will be visiting St Dominic parish church in Valletta to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sliema parish run by the Dominican friars.

The painting will be exposed for public adoration on Friday, August 25.

The Way of the Cross will be held at 5.45pm, followed by concelebrated Mass led by Valletta Dominican prior Paul Gatt OP at 6.15pm.

The Sliema church was built around 1895 by Marchese Ermolao Zimmermann Barbaro Di San Giorgio. It became a parish church in 1973 after it was given to the Dominican friars in 1908. It is one of four parishes in Sliema.