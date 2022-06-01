Local rock band Mirage will perform numbers from the albums they released over the years at St Aloysius College, in Birkirkara, on June 7.

The band first got together at the college in 1977, starting out as a progressive rock band and going on to perform regularly as part of the rock music scene in Malta.

This year, Mirage are marking the 40th anniversary of their groundbreaking concert held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre.

The current line-up features Andrew Vella Zarb (guitars and lead vocals), Michael Vella Zarb (drums and vocals), Robert Longo (guitars), Jon Vella Zarb (bass and vocals) and Denis Vella (keyboards).

The concert will feature an opening act by young singer-songwriter Noah Fabri.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets can be found here. For more information about the band, visit https://miragemalta.bandcamp.com or visit their Facebook page Mirage Malta.